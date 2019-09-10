Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, All India

'Golden Arrows' squadron, once led by Air chief, to be revived for Rafale

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 8:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 8:39 am IST

Squadron, which operated from Bhatinda air base, was disbanded in 2016 after IAF started gradual phasing out of Russian-origin MiG 21 jets.

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)
 The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday is expected to resurrect its ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron which will be the first unit to fly the multi-role Rafale fighter jets. IAF Chief B S Dhanoa will resurrect the 17 squadron at an event on Tuesday at the Ambala Air Force Station as it prepares to receive the Rafale jets, official sources said.

The ‘Golden Arrows’ 17 Squadron was commanded by Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa during Kargil war in 1999.

The squadron, which operated from Bhatinda air base, was disbanded in 2016 after the IAF started gradual phasing out of Russian-origin MiG 21 jets.

The squadron was formed in 1951, and initially it flew de Havilland Vampire F Mk 52 fighters. India is expected to receive the first Rafale jet by end of this month.

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft.

The sources said the first squadron of the aircraft will be deployed at the Ambala Air Force Station, considered one of the most strategically located bases of the IAF. The Indo-Pak border is around 220 km from there.

The second squadron of Rafale will be stationed at Hasimara base in West Bengal.

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

A number of IAF teams have already visited France to help Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale, incorporate India-specific enhancements on-board the fighter aircraft. The Rafale jets will come with various India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems among others.

The Congress raised several questions about the deal, including on rates of the aircraft, and alleged corruption but the government has rejected the charges.

The IAF spent around Rs 400 crore to develop required infrastructure like shelters, hangers and maintenance facilities at the two bases.

In July 2017, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, during his visit to France, flew a Rafale jet at the Saint-Dizier airbase to gain first-hand experience of the aircraft. According to the deal, the delivery of the jets was to be completed in 67 months from the date the contract was inked.

Tags: indian air force, rafale jets, kargil war, bs dhanoa
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit. (Photo: File)

KCR's PRO article on Governors sparks row, BJP demands apology

A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

36-year-old woman undergoing psychological treatment, slits daughter's wrists: Police

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)

Man dyes hair, beard to impersonate senior citizen at Delhi airport, caught

Bidar Police on Monday conducted a drive and registered 1,012 cases under various offences of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019. (Photo: ANI)

Over Rs 9 lakh fine imposed, 1,012 cases of traffic violation in one day in K'taka

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

2

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

3

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

4

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

5

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham