Economy moving towards recession but when will govt open its eyes, asks Priyanka

The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Centre over decline in GDP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that Indian economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession and asked when the government will open its eyes.

Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of millions of Indians. The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production and transportation and declining confidence of the market."

She also attached a media report which said that after Maruti, Ashok Leyland's Chennai plant will remain closed for 5 days.

She further asked in her tweet that when will the government open its eyes?

The Congress leader has been targeting the government over its handling of the economy and had on September 2 accused it managing the nation through "headline management" rather than finding a concrete solution to treat slowdown.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as per the government data.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement.

The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment.