D K Shivakumar's daughter summoned by Enforcement Directorate for investigation

While scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter.

Shivakumar has been chased by the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, summoned senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya for questioning as part of its probe into the money laundering case against the former Karnataka minister, news18 reported.

"We have summoned Aishwarya for questioning in the money laundering case on September 12," said a senior police official.

The official said while scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter.

"To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," the official added.

The agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.

The official said that if required, the agency would also confront Aishwarya with Shivakumar along with the financial transaction documents related to the trust.

Shivakumar has been chased by the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi residence in 2017 led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.

The I-T Department afterwards lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

