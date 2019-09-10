Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

Court allows DK Shivakumar to meet lawyers in private

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 3:14 am IST

The court allowed the request and directed the ED officials to allow Mr Shivakumar and his lawyers to have discussions in private.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.
Bengaluru: Former Congress minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is now in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)  moved a bail petition before the ED designated court in New Delhi, which will come up for hearing on September 13.

His advocates  have moved the bail petition contending that there was no need for ED custody as Mr Shivakumar is fully cooperating with the investigating agency.

Meanwhile, the designated court granted Mr Shivakumar permission to have discussions with his advocate in private and  said he should be provided with a shaving kit but declined to provide newspapers, writing paper or pen.

Earlier, Mr Shivakumar had requested the court for privacy with his lawyers as the interrogating officers used to sit within   hearing distance, whenever he had a conversation with his advocates.

The Congress leader’s lawyers contended that a person in custody should be able to interact with his lawyers in private and that officers could not eavesdrop on the conversation between the petitioner and his advocates.

In a related development, the seer of the Adichunchanagiri Matha, Nirmalanandanatha Swami visited the house of Mr  Shivakumar at Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru Monday evening and expressed his solidarity with the family of the Vokkaliga community leader.

