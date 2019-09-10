Bhupesh Baghel launches own version of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

While Mann Ki Baat is being featured on the All India Radio, Mr Baghel’s Lok Vaani also seems to be picking up pace, sources stated.

New Delhi: Seemingly taking a cue from the success of monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has also launched a radio programme, Lok Vaani, to connect with the people of the state, soon after witnessing reversals in electoral fortunes in Lok Sabha polls.

While Mann Ki Baat is being featured on the All India Radio, Mr Baghel’s Lok Vaani also seems to be picking up pace, sources stated.

The Congress chief minister seems to be utilising even the ideas of his opponents as part of efforts to connect with the common people.

Baghel-led Congress had booted out Dr Raman Singh’s 15-year BJP government and stormed to victory with 68 seats in the 90 member state Assembly late last year. However, the electoral fortunes were reversed in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls where the Congress was only able to secure two of the 11 seats with nine being taken by the BJP candidates.

The programme, started last month has already aired two episodes and has become popular among the people due to its interactive format.

Sources stated that the medium of radio was chosen for mass connection drive as over 99 per cent of the population and 96 per cent geographical area of the inaccessible, inhospitable and Naxal infested state can be covered through it.

The chief minister was of the view that though technology had enabled communication through various means, radio was still the best mechanism for connecting with the common people, sources added. He was also of the view that radio could reach the sparsely populated and geographically desolate tribal areas in the state more effectively.

Mr Baghel’s maiden radio-talk show ‘Lok Vaani’ was broadcast on August 11 through all the Akashwani centres, FM Radio and regional news channels from 10.30 am to 10.55 am in Chhattisgarh.

The radio show will be broadcast on every second Sunday of each month and the second part of the series came on September 8 in which he urged the people to ensure achievement of 100 per cent literacy rate in the state.

