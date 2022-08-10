Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 | Last Update : 06:18 AM IST

China to allow students from India to return

Published : Aug 10, 2022
Updated : Aug 10, 2022, 1:04 am IST

We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student's return has begun, said Wang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
Beijing: China on Tuesday said it has started the process for the return of Indian students stuck back home due to the Covid-19 visa restrictions here and the first batch may arrive “very soon”, raising hopes for thousands of students waiting to re-join their colleges in this country.

"We are working intensively for the return of foreign students to China and this process for Indian student's return has begun,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media briefing

here when asked about social media posts by some Chinese diplomats about opening of a new visa policy for all the foreign students soon.

We believe we will see the return of the first batch of Indian students very soon and we will continue to pursue it with relevant work while ensuring the safety against Covid, Wang said.

