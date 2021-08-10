Anti-Muslim slogans: Delhi Police detains former BJP spokesperson, 5 others

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2021, 11:47 am IST

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has detained six people, including advocate and former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, in connection with a video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, the six people were detained from different areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region. Their roles are being verified in connection with the incident and further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

 

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.

However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans, Srivastava had said.

 

Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.

I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it, he had said.

I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan, Upadhyay said.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav had said on Monday, We have received a video and we are examining it. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and an investigation is in progress.

Tags: anti-muslim videos, ashwini upadhyay, protest at jantar mantar, delhi police detains former bjp spokesperson, anti muslim slogans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

