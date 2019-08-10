Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

MS Dhoni likely to hoist tricolour in Ladakh

However, the exact location of Dhoni hoisting the flag is not been revealed due to security reasons.

Cricketer M.S. Dhoni (Photo:Twitter)
 Cricketer M.S. Dhoni (Photo:Twitter)

New Delhi: Cricketer M.S. Dhoni who is serving a stint in the Territorial Army (TA) in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hoist the national flag in Ladakh on Independence Day in what will be a powerful symbolic move.

“Mr Dhoni is likely to hoist flag in Ladakh on Independence day after it has become a Union territory.  This will send a powerful message about the new Union territory ,” said sources.

However, the exact location of Dhoni hoisting the flag is not been revealed due to security reasons.

Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal may also  be present during the celebrations, said sources. He was praised for his speech in Parliament on a motion to abrogate special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Mr Dhoni, who is a honorary lieutenant colonel (Honorary) with 106 TA Battalion (Para) is in Jammu and Kashmir on duty with his Battalion from 31 July to 15th August.

Mr Dhoni was accorded the honour by the Army in 2011. He is a qualified para-trooper and has done parachute training jumps at the Agra camp.

The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry and Ladakh will be a UT like Chandigarh, without legislature. In both the Union Territories, key subjects such as law and order will be with the Centre.

