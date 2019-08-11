Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala: Indian Meteorogical Department issues Red alert for 8 districts

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:59 pm IST

High waves in the range of 3-4 metres are also expected till midnight of August 11 along the coast of Kerala.

Photo: Representative image
 Photo: Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has on Saturday issued Red and Orange alerts for eight and six districts, respectively, in Kerala for today.

Red alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod districts, while the Orange alert is for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

The weather body has also announced Red alert warning for three districts - Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod - for August 11 while Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode have been put on Orange alert.

Earlier, fishermen from the state had been advised not to venture into the sea as strong winds from the westerly direction, with speed reaching 45-55 kmph were likely along and off the Kerala coast.

High waves in the range of 3-4 metres were also expected till midnight of August 11 along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has opened a 24-hour control room to monitor the rescue and relief operations in the state.

As many as 24 relief camps have started functioning in the state, while over eight Engineer Task Forces (ETFs) have been deployed in various districts like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode.

In coordination with the Navy and Air Force, the Army has also intensified the relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 flood-affected districts spreading across four affected states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Tags: high tide
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

In the petition, the editor said that since August 4, all connectivity was shutdown leaving Kashmir and some districts in Jammu completely isolated and cut-off from all possible modes of communication and information. (Photo: File)

Petition in SC seeking removal of restrictions on media in J&K

He said during an inauguration ceremony of a two-day state-level conference on 'Legal service: Alternative Dispute Resolutions, Past Performance and Effective Implementation in Future.' (Photo: Representational)

SC judge urges judicial officers to show 'work commitment'

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Photo: Representational)

Labourer electrocuted in while working at an under-construction building in Kota

Officials said over 50,000 labourers have been ferried by the railways to their respective states in the last five days. (Photo: Representational)

Migrant labourers continue to leave Kashmir Valley, narrate hardships

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

2

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

3

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

4

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

5

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham