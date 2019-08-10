Indian Navy fears 26/11-type hit, warships, bases on alert

The Indian army is already being on high alert. Indian Air Force too has been carrying out Combat Air Patrol (CAP) over Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Navy is on high alert to prevent any 26/11 type attack by terrorists as a reprisal for India's move to revoke article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The navy has put all its warships and key assets on high alert for quick operational deployment, said sources.

The Indian army is already being on high alert. Indian Air Force too has been carrying out Combat Air Patrol (CAP) over Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are anticipating that Pakistan will try to carry out a major attack in India through terrorists at around 15th August. By carrying out a terror attack on India, Pakistan will try to show solidarity with Kashmir after article 370 has been revoked," said a senior official.

What has raised apprehension of a terror attack, said sources is the statement given by Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan that Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 will lead to another Pulwama incident. "Through this move...they (the BJP) are trying to crush the people of Kashmir, as a result of which a Pulwama type incident will happen. I can predict that," Mr Khan had said in his speech during a joint session of Parliament.

He had claimed that Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pulwama incident, and if such an attack happens again, his country would again be blamed for it.

According to sources, 16 terrorists launch pads along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir have become active in recent days. "There are some 200 terrorists seen in these terror launch pads," said sources. Sources said that after Pulwama attack many terrorists had left these terrorists camps. "Before Balakot air strikes, these terrorists were asked not to be seen with guns in public and be discreet. But now such restrictions have been removed," said sources.