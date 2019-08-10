Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

India, All India

Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam gates opened for first time after installation

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:23 am IST

Gujarat has been witnessing incessant rainfall during this season which led to flood-like situation in several districts.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Friday opened the gates of Sardar Sarovar Dam for the first time after its installation as the water levels reached an all-time high of 131 metres.

"Amidst the chants of 'Narmade Sarvade', CM Vijay Rupani welcomed the Narmada water overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam this morning after the gates of the dam were opened for the first time after installation in order to maintain the permitted water level of 131-meter," tweeted Chief Minister's Office Gujarat.

Gujarat has been witnessing incessant rainfall during this season which led to flood-like situation in several districts.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities.

"Concerned about the rising level of Narmada in Bharuch district. I urge the district administration to take all necessary precaution. I also appeal to Congress workers to extend all possible support to the local authorities," he tweeted.

Tags: gujarat government, sardar sarovar dam, vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Latest From India

Kumar also instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to hold a video-conference with district officials and SPs on August 10 to review the situation. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar CM holds high-level meeting in view of upcoming Bakrid festival

Rashid, who was a legislator from the Langate Assembly seat in north Kashmir, is the first mainstream politician to have been arrested by the NIA in the case. (Photo: File)

NIA arrests former J&K MLA Rashid Engineer in terror-funding case

The Thar Express to Karachi left Bhagat ki Kothi station here at its scheduled time at 1 am Saturday, officials said, amid apprehension that its run may end a few hours later at Munabao, the last station on the Indian side of the border. (Photo: ANI)

Thar Express departs for Karachi on time but uncertainty looms

The Chief Minister also announced a hike in scholarship for students of pre-metric hostels from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 and a significant increase in the number of seats in the colleges. (Photo: File)

CM Bhupesh Baghel sets goal to eradicate malnutrition, anemia from Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Foldable iPhone could cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs

2

Solar-powered, foldable house is available on Amazon

3

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

4

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

5

3 pound oyster caught in western France

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham