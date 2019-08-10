China to Pakistan, India: Settle issue via talks

Beijing had objected to the creation of the new Union territory of Ladakh by India whose boundaries extends to the Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin.

New Delhi/Beijing: China on Friday told Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who rushed to Beijing to seek its support over Kashmir, that it saw India and Pakistan as “friendly neighbours” and wants them to resolve the issue through UN resolutions and the Shimla Agreement. Beijing had objected to the creation of the new Union territory of Ladakh by India whose boundaries extends to the Chinese-occupied Aksai Chin.

Asked about the Chinese reactions, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar termed China “a very important partner” for India. With external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to begin a three-day visit to China soon, Beijing may raise this with New Delhi, but sources said this would not harm Sino-Indian ties.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said: “We call on the two sides to bear in mind their national development and peace in South Asia, properly resolve historical grievances, get rid of the zero-sum mindset, avoid unilateral action and seek a new path to peaceful coexistence.”