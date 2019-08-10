Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

India, All India

Centre signs peace pact with Tripura insurgent group

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 2:22 pm IST

Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016.

The central government will consider the proposals of the Tripura government regarding economic development of tribal areas of the state. (Photo: File)
 The central government will consider the proposals of the Tripura government regarding economic development of tribal areas of the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Centre signed a pact on Saturday with an insurgent group of Tripura under which it has agreed to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

According to a Home Ministry statement, the tripartite Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed here by the governments of India and Tripura, and the National Liberation Front of Twipra led by Sabir Kumar Debbarma (NLFT-SD).

The NLFT-SD has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India, it said.  The group has agreed to the surrender of its 88 cadres with their weapons.

The surrendered cadres will be given benefits under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Tripura government will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education, etc, the statement said.

The central government will consider the proposals of the Tripura government regarding economic development of tribal areas of the state.

The NLFT has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997 and has been involved in violence, operating from their camps across the international border.

The NLFT has been responsible for violent activities, including 317 insurgency incidents, in which 28 security forces personnel and 62 civilians lost their lives between 2005 and 2015.

Peace talks with NLFT were initiated in 2015 and there has been no violence by NLFT since 2016.

The MoM was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (Northeast) of Ministry of Home Affairs; Kumar Alok, Additonal Chief Secretary (Home), Tripura; and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of NLFT-SD. Later, the NLFT representatives called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tags: tripura, national liberation front of twipra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Similarly, crops were affected in the talukas of Peint, Trimbakeshwar, Devla, Baglan, Dindori, Surgana, Sinnar and Kalwan. (Photo: Representational image)

Incessent rains damage crops in Nashik region

The Chief Minister also explained a bill passed last week by the state assembly to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for locals in all the industrial units in the state. (Photo: File)

Andhra could be role model for rest of the country: Jagan Mohan Reddy

A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was allegedly raped by a group of men in Gurgaon. (Representational Image)

3 arrested for raping 14-year-old Meghalaya girl in Gurgaon: Cops

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner over suspicion of her having an illicit relationship, police said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills live-in partner over suspicion of illicit relationship, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

2

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

3

Threesome app exposes 1.5 million users’ data from White House to 10 Downing Street

4

All-new 16-inch MacBook could arrive earlier than expected

5

Alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC benchmarks leak; blasts competition away

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham