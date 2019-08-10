CBI to search Arabian Sea for weapon used to kill Narendra Dabholkar

A foreign company has been given a contract to conduct the operation.

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Pune court that it has got a clearance from Maharashtra's environment ministry to conduct a search operation in the depths of the Arabian Sea to find out the weapon used to murder rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne men while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, an accused in Dabholkar murder case, has been charged with helping Sharad Kalskar, who had allegedly shot the rationalist, in dismantling the weapons.

Last month, Punalekar was granted bail by Pune sessions court on a surety amount of Rs. 30,000