BJP in-charges of 4 poll-bound states selected

The BJP is unlikely to officially announce its chief ministerial candidate in any of the states.

Unlike the three BJP-ruled state, factionalism and leadership crisis are a few major challenges for the party in Delhi, where the BJP last formed government in 1998. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its poll mascot and nationalism and development its main poll planks, the BJP on Friday officially started preparing for the coming Assembly polls by announcing the names of its election in-charge and co-in-charges for the four poll-going states.

In the BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, polling could take place in Octo-ber-November while in AAP-ruled Delhi, elections are scheduled early next year.

The BJP is unlikely to officially announce its chief ministerial candidate in any of the four poll-bound states. Unlike the three BJP-ruled state, factionalism and leadership crisis are a few major challenges for the party in Delhi, where the BJP last formed government in 1998.

For Maharashtra, where the BJP and ally Shiv Sena are yet to finalise the seat-sharing formula, the BJP leadership has appointed national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as the election in-charge. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya and senior leader from Karna-taka, Laxman Savdi are the co-in-charges.

In Jharkhand, where the BJP gave first non-tribal chief minister in Raghubar Das, also the first CM to complete a five-year tenure, the party-appointed national vice-president Om Mathur as the election in-charge and Bihar minister Nand Kishor Yadav as his deputy. Though the BJP ally from Bihar JD(U) has decided to contest the Jharkhand polls, the saffron party’s poll managers are confident of retaining power because of the development work and the strong inroads it has made among the tribals, once considered the vote bank of Shibu Soren’s JMM.

The BJP appointed Cabi-net minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the election in-charge of Haryana and UP minister and a Jat leader Bhupendra Singh as his deputy. Wit-h Congress a divided house and INLD vertically split, the BJP is confident of increasing its tally. In this Jat-dominated state, the BJP had given its first non-Jat chief minister in Manohar Lal Khattar.

In AAP-ruled Delhi, the BJP has appointed information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar as the election in-charge and two Union ministers — Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanad Rai — as his deputies.