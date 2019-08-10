Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 AM IST

Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS; PM, Amit Shah at hospital

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 12:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 4:53 am IST

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness but doctors said he is “haemodynamically stable”.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is supervising Mr Jaitley’s treatment, AIIMS said. He was admitted to the hospital this morning and “at present, he is haemodynamically stable,” it said in a statement.

A hemodynamically stable patient has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about Mr Jaitley’s health.

BJP leaders Rajyavar-dhan Singh Rathore and Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and yoga proponent Ramdev also visited the former Union minister at AIIMS.

Mr Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the cardio-neuro-centre around 10 am, hospital sources said.

“He is under observation in ICU. A team of doctors, including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, is monitoring his condition,” one of the sources said.

In May this year, Mr Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first term as prime minister. He held finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the the government’s chief troubleshooter.

Mr Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time.

Mr Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018. In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

