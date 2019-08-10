Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request

Later, the man was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Police have registered a case in the matter. (Representational Image)
Chandigarh: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar, a man from Haryana’s Yamunagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger, police said.

According to IANS, police official said: “When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media."

Later, the man was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Police have registered a case in the matter.

