Video: Angry Haryana youth pushes BMW in river after father denies Jaguar car request

Later, the man was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Chandigarh: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar, a man from Haryana’s Yamunagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger, police said.

According to IANS, police official said: “When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media."

#Watch: A youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a river in a fit of anger because he did not like the gift he received from his parents. His gift was a BMW. pic.twitter.com/6iasmzikZd — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) August 9, 2019

Police have registered a case in the matter.