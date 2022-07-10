Sunday, Jul 10, 2022 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Jul 2022  Agnipath complements IAF's vision of 'lean & lethal' force: Air Chief Marshal
India, All India

Agnipath complements IAF's vision of 'lean & lethal' force: Air Chief Marshal

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2022, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2022, 1:06 pm IST

The Chief of Air Staff said 13 teams will take care of enrolment, employment, assessment and training of recruits

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Twitter)
 Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (Twitter)

New Delhi: The 'Agnipath' scheme complements the Indian Air Force's long-term vision of being a "lean and lethal" force with the best manpower and the new recruitment model will in no way reduce its operational capability, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said on Sunday.

The Chief of Air Staff said 13 teams will take care of enrolment, employment, assessment and training of recruits within the four-year engagement period.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari told PTI that any savings in pensions and other expenditure through the implementation of the scheme are only incidental and not the reason for initiating the reform.

"The Agnipath scheme furthers the IAF's manpower optimisation drive that has been ongoing for a decade wherein we have reviewed many human resource policies and organisational structures," he said.

Nearly 7,50,000 candidates have registered for around 3,000 positions in the IAF under the new scheme.

The scheme complements the IAF's "long-term vision of being a lean and lethal force with the best human resource as we strongly believe that the men and women behind the machine make all the difference when it matters," the Chief of Air Staff said.

The scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

Several parts of India witnessed violent protests last month against the scheme with the agitators demanding its roll back as the new model does not provide a job guarantee to 75 per cent of recruits.

"With evolving technology, the basic requirements from an air warrior have also seen a qualitative shift. We feel that the youth of today brings along a different and much required set of skills as well as adeptness with technology," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the synergy of organisational requirements and the aspirations of the youth shall provide the IAF with an "ideal amalgam" to be an effective force in the future.

"With a restructured training pattern that is contemporary, technology-based and tailor-made for our operational commitments, we envisage the implementation to be seamless," he said.

The IAF chief noted that the need for transformation in the human resources in the services has been widely deliberated and steps have been taken to gradually address the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee.

"This human resources transformation caters to the requirements of the impact of changing technology, the complexity of machines, automation and optimisation of resources including manpower of the IAF," he said.

Describing the Agnipath scheme as a major "human resources transformation" for the armed forces, he said the IAF has already received an overwhelming response for this scheme.

"The process of selection is in progress. We have formulated 13 teams for seamless enrolment, training, role, employment, assessment and training of Agniveers within the four-year engagement period," he said.

"The HR transformation in no way reduces the operational capability that we possess. In fact, this would provide the armed forces with the advantage of attracting talent and engaging with the youth who are keen to serve the nation," the IAF chief said.

He said the "objective assessment" of Agniveers shall provide IAF with the best workforce. In the long term, this scheme will benefit the individual, the Armed forces and the society as a whole," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

"This scheme shall provide a balance to our forces by blending youth with experience and enable IAF to meet all its national security mandates," he added.

"Our experience in modular training and 'just-in-time' training concepts have given us insightful knowledge to achieve the necessary skills for our air warriors," he said. 

Tags: indian air force (iaf), agnipath scheme, air chief marshal v r chaudhari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Quad leaders condole Abe's demise, issue joint statement

This is the second series of press conferences being organised by the Congress after the first such effort was made against the new Agnipath scheme. (Image source: Freepik)

Congress to hold press conferences across India to 'expose' BJP

Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham