  COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours
India, All India

COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2021, 11:37 am IST

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent

The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
 The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India has logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

 

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 19,55,225 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,90,41,970, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.19 per cent.

It has been less than three per cent for 19 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.34 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,33,538, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

 

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.21 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 1,206 new fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka.

A total of 4,07,145 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25,034 from Maharashtra, 35,731 from Karnataka, 33,322 from Tamil Nadu, 25,011 from Delhi, 22,689 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,886 from West Bengal and 16,168 from Punjab.

 

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

