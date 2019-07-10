-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of dissident MLAs

ANI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 5:42 pm IST

On Monday, the Speaker had said that the resignation letters of the eight out of 13 MLAs of ruling coalition were not in prescribed format.

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon.

On Monday, the Speaker had said that the resignation letters of the eight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and later asked the legislators to submit them properly.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

Independent MLA H Nagesh and Congress' Roshan Baig have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yeddyurappa, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Lalu Prasad were the “key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore”. (Photo: PTI)

Lalu's daughter, son-in-law chargesheeted by ED in money laundering case

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

'I feel that the present situation is worse than the Emergency,' he said. (photo: File)

'Present situation worse than Emergency,' says Deve Gowda

MOST POPULAR

1

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

2

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

3

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

4

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

5

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham