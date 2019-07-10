Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of dissident MLAs

On Monday, the Speaker had said that the resignation letters of the eight out of 13 MLAs of ruling coalition were not in prescribed format.

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A BJP delegation led by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa met Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar here on Wednesday and urged him to accept the resignations of the dissident MLAs from Congress and JD-S.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

Independent MLA H Nagesh and Congress' Roshan Baig have also deserted the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.