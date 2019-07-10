Rahul Gandhi crosses 10 mn Twitter followers, says will celebrate in Amethi

The tweet was 'liked' by 7,000 users and was retweeted more than 1,200 times.

On July 3, after resigning from the post of Congress president, he had changed his Twitter bio from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi now has 10 million followers on Twitter and acknowledged the swell on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today.”

10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you! 🙏🙏



I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019

The tweet was “liked” by 7,000 users and was retweeted more than 1,200 times.

On July 3, after resigning from the post of Congress president, he had changed his Twitter bio from ‘President Indian National Congress’ to ‘Member of the Indian National Congress’.

Wednesday’s visit to Amethi will be Rahul Gandhi’s first to his former Lok Sabha seat, which he lost to Union minister Smriti Irani by a margin of about 55,000 votes. He now represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.