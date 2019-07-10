-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul blames local leaders for Amethi defeat, says will not abandon constituency

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 4:50 pm IST

'I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family,' former state Youth Congress chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Gandhi.

In a stunning poll result, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by over 52,000 votes in the recent elections. (Photo: File)
 In a stunning poll result, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by over 52,000 votes in the recent elections. (Photo: File)

Amethi: On his first visit here after losing the Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attributed his defeat to local leaders staying away from the people and assured he will not abandon the constituency, party functionaries said.

"I will not leave Amethi. It is my home and family," former state Youth Congress chief Nadeem Ashraf Jayasi quoted Gandhi as saying at a meeting.

"The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I am the MP from Wayanad but my ties with Amethi are three decades old. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi," Gandhi reportedly told party workers.

In a stunning poll result, Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by over 52,000 votes in the recent elections. Before the 2019 defeat, Gandhi had represented Amethi since 1999. District Congress committee member Narendra Mishra said Gandhi appreciated the hard work by party workers.

According to him, Gandhi said the workers did a lot during the campaign but local leaders remained away from the people, leading to his defeat. Many workers said the Congress was weak in the entire district and the party campaign lacked direction, according to the participants. They alleged that some party men worked with the BJP in the constituency. They also unanimously demanded that Gandhi should withdraw his resignation from the party president's post.

Read | Rahul Gandhi visits Amethi post loss in 2019 Lok Sabha election

The Congress leader has announced his resignation while taking responsibility for the drubbing the party received in the Lok Sabha elections. In Amethi, Gandhi's representative Chandrakant Dubey and Congress district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned. The meeting with party workers, including booth presidents from five assembly segments -- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi - lasted barely 50 minutes. Gandhi then left for two villages in Chhatoh block on the way to Lucknow, from where he flew back to Delhi. On reaching Amethi, the Congress leader first visited the Gauriganj house of his party's Tiloi assembly in-charge Mata Prasad Vaish to offer condolences over the death of a relative on June 25.

Later, he attended the review meeting with party office-bearers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj. Ahead of his visit, a poster appeared outside the party office demanding justice for the death of a man who was allegedly denied treatment by a hospital run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust.

In May, Irani had shared a video on Twitter that showed a man claiming that the hospital refused treatment to his uncle because the family held an Ayushman Bharat card. The hospital had rejected the charge.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Lalu Prasad were the “key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore”. (Photo: PTI)

Lalu's daughter, son-in-law chargesheeted by ED in money laundering case

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of dissident MLAs

MOST POPULAR

1

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

2

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

3

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

4

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

5

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham