-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath: MP to reserve 70 per cent private jobs for locals

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 2:50 am IST

MP would be the first state in the country to enforce job quota in private sector through legislation.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced to bring legislation making it mandatory for the private sector units in the state to reserve 70 per cent of jobs locals.

MP would be the first state in the country to enforce job quota in private sector through legislation.

Making the announcement in the Assembly here, Mr Nath said the proposed legislation would make it mandatory for the private sector industries to reserve 70 per cent of jobs for the locals in their respective units to claim subsidies and other benefits from the state government.

Mr Nath said he had ordered the department of industrial policy and investment promotion to make reservation for residents of the state in private sector who have proposed to set up their units in MP, mandatory.

He justified the move saying that residents of MP have been deprived of job opportunities in other states like Maha-rashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat because recruitment tests have been conducted there in local languages.

“I know I will attract criticism from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for my government’s move to reserve quota jobs in private sector in MP. But, I am committed to bringing the legislation,” he added.

In another development, the CM has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of executing the MoUs signed between the state government and various private sector industries to set up their shops in MP.

The chief minister said 3,754 MoUs signed between the state government and private sector industries in 2014-16 have been executed creating 54,928 jobs.

Tags: kamal nath, private sector

Latest From India

Janardan Dwiwedi

Amid Congress crisis, Janardan Dwivedi resurfaces

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine refugee status for Rohingyas

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya title suit case: SC urged to hold early hearing

P. Rajagopal arrives to surrender before the court in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Saravana Bhavan owner surrenders to serve life

MOST POPULAR

1

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

2

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

3

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

4

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

5

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham