Kamal Nath: MP to reserve 70 per cent private jobs for locals

MP would be the first state in the country to enforce job quota in private sector through legislation.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday announced to bring legislation making it mandatory for the private sector units in the state to reserve 70 per cent of jobs locals.

MP would be the first state in the country to enforce job quota in private sector through legislation.

Making the announcement in the Assembly here, Mr Nath said the proposed legislation would make it mandatory for the private sector industries to reserve 70 per cent of jobs for the locals in their respective units to claim subsidies and other benefits from the state government.

Mr Nath said he had ordered the department of industrial policy and investment promotion to make reservation for residents of the state in private sector who have proposed to set up their units in MP, mandatory.

He justified the move saying that residents of MP have been deprived of job opportunities in other states like Maha-rashtra, West Bengal and Gujarat because recruitment tests have been conducted there in local languages.

“I know I will attract criticism from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for my government’s move to reserve quota jobs in private sector in MP. But, I am committed to bringing the legislation,” he added.

In another development, the CM has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of executing the MoUs signed between the state government and various private sector industries to set up their shops in MP.

The chief minister said 3,754 MoUs signed between the state government and private sector industries in 2014-16 have been executed creating 54,928 jobs.