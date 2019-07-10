-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to Budget debate in Parliament

ANI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 10:38 am IST

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing.

Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)
 Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the Union Budget which she presented in Parliament on July 5.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing.

"There is nothing new, it is a repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the Budget is the same old wine in a new bottle. There is no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury had said.

Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices.

"We are already paying the highest petrol rates in the world and they now want us to pay Rs 2 more for every litre. This will affect the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as prices of all items of consumption will become expensive with the rise in petrol price," Tharoor had said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had described the Budget as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-poor and farmers".

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's new government is against people, youth, poor and farmers. The Finance Minister not even once mentioned about the plight of farmers. She did not mention as to how the income of farmers will be doubled or how employment will be generated?" Surjewala had said.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, union budget, adhir ranjan chowdhury, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March had also attached the properties of Kashmiri Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in terror funding. (Photo: ANI)

NIA attaches properties of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa to sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha today

(Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress, JD(S) leaders move SC, hearing tomorrow

A letter written by Urmila to then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16, mentioning discrepancies at local level in the party, went viral earlier this week. (Photo: File)

Extremely unfortunate: Urmila Matondkar on confidential letter leak, amid Cong war

MOST POPULAR

1

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

2

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

3

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

4

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

5

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham