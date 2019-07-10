-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:27 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi HC refuses to allow Naresh Goyal to go abroad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 3:13 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 3:13 am IST

The high court has put up the matter for further hearing on August 23.

Naresh Goyal
 Naresh Goyal

NEW DELHI: A Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to allow Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to leave India and sought response of the Centre on his plea challenging a look out circular issued against him. Justice Suresh Kait said no interim relief can be granted to Goyal at this stage and added that he may deposit Rs 18,000 crore guarantee if he wants to travel to a foreign country now.

The court was hearing Goyal’s plea challenging the look out circular (LOC) issued against him on the ground that as on May 25, when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him. Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife Anita were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.

The high court has put up the matter for further hearing on August 23. Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Goyal, argued that on May 25 when the couple was de-boarded, there was no material to show any attempt to evade the investigation and they were NRI and required to go abroad for a certain period.

Mr Singh said till the time Goyal filed the petition in the high court, there was no case against him but on July 6 when the matter came up for hearing, he received summon from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to appear before it on July 10 and join investigations. He added that Goyal also wanted to go to Dubai and London for the purpose of arranging funds for the Jet group, which was facing financial crisis.

The plea was opposed by additional solicitor general Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, saying it is a serious fraud of Rs 18,000 crore and the investigation was going on by the SFIO. The government counsel said Goyal must join the investigation and sought time to file response to his petition.   

Tags: naresh goyal, jet airways

Latest From India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March had also attached the properties of Kashmiri Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in terror funding. (Photo: ANI)

NIA attaches properties of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa to sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha today

(Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress, JD(S) leaders move SC, hearing tomorrow

A letter written by Urmila to then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16, mentioning discrepancies at local level in the party, went viral earlier this week. (Photo: File)

Extremely unfortunate: Urmila Matondkar on confidential letter leak, amid Cong war

MOST POPULAR

1

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

2

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

3

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

4

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

5

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham