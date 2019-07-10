-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

Centre sets up committee on central legislation against violence on doctors

ANI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 12:38 pm IST

The doctors went on strike after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died on June 10.

The move comes just weeks after the protesting resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanded a tough central law against those who engage in violence with medical practitioners. (Photo: ANI)
 The move comes just weeks after the protesting resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanded a tough central law against those who engage in violence with medical practitioners. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the Centre's move to set up a committee to discuss the Central Act for doctor's security.

The IMA in a letter on Wednesday said: "IMA has won the first battle in our struggle against violence. Union Government has constituted an inter-ministerial committee to go into the Central legislation against the assault on Doctors and Hospitals. Congratulations to the entire medical fraternity."

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said it will hold the first meeting of the committee formed to examine the pros and cons of bringing out a central legislation today.

The move comes just weeks after the protesting resident doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanded a tough central law against those who engage in violence with medical practitioners. The doctors went on strike after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died on June 10.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also urged for the enactment of a protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Tags: indian medical association, doctors assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Lalu Prasad were the “key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore”. (Photo: PTI)

Lalu's daughter, son-in-law chargesheeted by ED in money laundering case

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of dissident MLAs

MOST POPULAR

1

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

2

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

3

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

4

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

5

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham