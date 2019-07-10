-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

BS Yeddyurappa to sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha today

ANI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday informed media that he will sit on dharna along with party cadre in front of Vidhana Soudha as the governor has not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs which are in a correct format.

"Now we have decided to sit in dharna in front of Vidhan Soudha in front of Gandhi Chowk. We will meet the Governor and the Speaker. According to the speaker, 5 to 6 persons have submitted their resignation in correct format. Then why is he delaying this. He must accept them immediately. I will talk to Ramesh Kumar," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

On July 9, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had said that the resignation letters of the wight out of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition were not in the prescribed format and later asked the legislators to submit them properly.

The 13-month old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, vidhana soudha, kr ramesh kumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March had also attached the properties of Kashmiri Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in terror funding. (Photo: ANI)

NIA attaches properties of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

(Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress, JD(S) leaders move SC, hearing tomorrow

A letter written by Urmila to then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16, mentioning discrepancies at local level in the party, went viral earlier this week. (Photo: File)

Extremely unfortunate: Urmila Matondkar on confidential letter leak, amid Cong war

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

SpiceJet technician dies after getting stuck in aircraft's landing gear door

MOST POPULAR

1

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

2

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

3

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

4

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

5

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham