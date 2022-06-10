Friday, Jun 10, 2022 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Jun 2022  SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats
SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jun 10, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2022, 9:32 am IST

The court also noted that it is a 3-year course and over half term was over and most vacant seats are in non-clinical fields

 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved orders on petitions seeking directions to the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee for another round of stray counselling to fill 1,456 vacant seats. The vacancies exist in PG medical courses under all India quota of NEET PG for academic year 2021-2022. The Centre told the court that seats remaining vacant was an annual phenomenon and that they belonged to teaching and non-clinical categories that are not popular with doctors seeking a career in clinical field for medicine and surgery.

Reserving pronounce the order on Friday, a vacation bench comprising Justice M.R. Shah and Justice Aniruddha Bose observed that the seats were vacant even after 8 rounds of counselling. The court also noted that it is a 3-year course and over half term was over and most vacant seats are in non-clinical fields. As the advocate for a petitioner doctor urged the court to order a last round of counselling, Justice Shah said that on Thursday, they were not aware that the seats were vacant after eight rounds of counselling.

 

Tags: : supreme court, neet pg, neet pg seats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

