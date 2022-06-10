Friday, Jun 10, 2022 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

  India   All India  10 Jun 2022  Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement
India, All India

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 10, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2022, 7:12 am IST

The Iranian action has triggered speculation that New Delhi could have been upset or uncomfortable over the discussions at a closed-meeting

National security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File)
 National security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File)

New Delhi: Iran on Thursday pulled down its foreign ministry statement on the discussions -- relating to the recent controversy over the derogatory comments against the Prophet of Islam made earlier by two erstwhile BJP spokespersons -- during the meeting between its visiting foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Wednesday evening. This was announced by the external affairs ministry at its weekly briefing on Thursday evening. The Iranian statement had been quoted as saying that “NSA Ajit Doval, reaffirmed the Indian government and officials’ respect for the Prophet Muhammed, saying that offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson”.

The Iranian action has triggered speculation that New Delhi could have been upset or uncomfortable over the discussions at a closed-meeting, including the purported response of the Indian NSA, being made public by the Iranian side so explicitly after the Iranian foreign minister had raised the issue at the meeting.

 

The controversy had created a furore in the Islamic world this week, with several Islamic nations including Iran summoning India’s ambassadors there and taking up the matter with New Delhi.

Asked about the Iranian statement at the MEA briefing on Thursday evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declined to comment on the discussions between two “dignitaries” (Iran’s foreign minister and India’s NSA) but said the Iranian statement being referred to had been “pulled down”.  In response to a media query, the spokesperson said: “My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down.” Mr Bagchi however didn’t offer any possible reasons for the Iranian action. He also said there had been no talk about the controversy during the meeting between external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and the Iranian minister on Wednesday evening.

 

Asked about the controversy, the MEA spokesperson reiterated New Delhi’s view that the derogatory comments did not reflect the views of the Government of India and that action had been taken against those who had made them.

Tags: prophet muhammed controversy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

President Ram Nath Kovind (DC File)

Presidential election to be held on July 18

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG. (Representational image: AP)

UP: Boy kills mother as she stops him from playing PUBG, hides body for 2 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham