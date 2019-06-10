Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Ruckus after girls ‘forced to dance nude’ in Assam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 7:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 7:18 am IST

Organisers allegedly asked the girls to strip and dance naked, and threatened to attack them with daggers if they didn’t comply.

Expressing his deep anguish over the incident, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he has spoken to the superintendent of police of the district and asked him to take stern action against all those responsible.
 Expressing his deep anguish over the incident, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he has spoken to the superintendent of police of the district and asked him to take stern action against all those responsible.

Guwahati: In what has sent a shock wave across the state, members of a female traditional dance troupe invited to perform at an Id celebration were forced to dance nude by rowdy spectators at Asolpara village in Chaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district.

Though the incident took place on Friday, it came to light on Sunday when the director of the dance group, Arup D. Rabha, lodged a complaint with the police.

Expressing his deep anguish over the incident, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he has spoken to the superintendent of police of the district and asked him to take stern action against all those responsible. “It is a shocking incident and not only the police but  also society will have to start boycotting such elements,” he stated.

“Soon after we started our performance, around 700-800 youths present at the venue created a ruck-us, and started trying to pull off the girls’ clothes.  Instead of controlling the mob, members of the orga-nising committee also participated in this assault. They asked the girls to strip and dance to sexual numbers naked, and threatened to attack them with daggers if they didn’t comply,” Mr Rabha stated in his complain to police.

Mr Rabha also alleged that organisers had told the audience that they had invited a nude dancing group and collected a huge amount of money from the audience.

Mr Rabha also alleged that organisers and spectators not only assaulted the girls and tried to touch them inappropriately but also tried to strip them forcibly.

Eventually, the group somehow managed to escape from the barricaded venue, he stated.

The incident has created anger among the resident of the area as local leaders denied to have any prior information about such programme organized on occasion of Eid.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The cops arrested the accused from the spot and a case has been registered.

Odisha: Man kills nephew, arrested

The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Media bodies condemn arrest of Uttar Pradesh scribe

According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that five persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district.

Centre advisory to West Bengal govt on violence

The region has been experiencing temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius for the last couple of weeks, causing water bodies in the belt to dry up.

Water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh causes mass migration

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham