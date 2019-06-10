Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, All India

‘Rape of minor is rape,’ says UP minister, questions rape cases of married woman

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 9:55 am IST

A video clip of the minister's controversial comment was shared on social media websites.

Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, 'the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty.' (Photo: Facebook)
 Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, 'the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty.' (Photo: Facebook)

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh minister on Sunday questioned the authenticity of some rape cases saying there is a "nature" of each rape.

Water Supply, Land Development and Water Resources Minister Upendra Tiwari said, "There is a nature of rape. Now if a minor is raped, it will be considered as rape. But at times we hear that a married woman in the age-group of 30-35 years too has been a victim of a similar incident...for 7-8 years there would be an affair, then complaint of rape comes...Such matters should have been raised then."

A video clip of the minister's controversial comment was shared on social media websites.

Tiwari also said that whenever an incident of rape takes place, "the chief minister himself takes cognizance and strict action is initiated against the guilty."

The shocking murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh was just one among four such attacks against minors to occur across Uttar Pradesh in the first week of June, police records show. The Aligarh incident made headlines when the girl's mutilated body was found by a woman sanitation worker in a garbage dump on June 2. Although a post-mortem examination of the body has been completed, police are still awaiting a separate report that will confirm if the girl was sexually assaulted before the murder.

According to reports, a 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a 3-year-old girl in Barabanki district on Wednesday.

On Friday, an eight-year-old girl was raped at a graveyard in Bareilly's Jagganathpur village.

Tags: rape, crime, crime against women, upendra tiwari
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Some senior party members have hinted that Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantradev Singh, MLCs Vidyasagar Sonkar and Laxman Acharya, and MP Mahesh Sharma are likely replacements for Mahendra Nath Pandey. (Photo: ANI)

Hunt for new UP BJP chief: State minister, MLCs likely contenders

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006. (Photo: ANI)

DMK leader, former Puducherry CM R V Janakiraman passes away

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. (Representational Image)

Warm morning in Delhi, heatwave to continue throughout day

The two men, Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan, were arrested on Sunday after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits. (Representational Image)

Over 500 men try to force women dancers to strip at cultural event in Assam, 2 held

MOST POPULAR

1

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

2

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

3

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

4

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

5

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham