Rahul doubts PM’s ‘Kerala dear to me’ statement

Thiruvambady/Mukkam: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi of according step-motherly treatment to the states not ruled by the BJP, which he dubbed as a party “blinded by hate and anger”.

The Congress president made the allegations, doubting Mr Modi’s remarks on Saturday that Kerala from where the BJP won no Lok Sabha seat, was as dear to him as his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Addressing people during his roadshows, Rahul Gandhi said Modi divided Indians for which the country will have to pay the price.

“I do not expect the prime minister to safeguard Kerala’s interest. I know from my experience that the prime minister views the BJP-ruled states differently from the states ruled by the Congress or other parties,” he said.

“I know the Prime Minister will not treat Kerala the same way he treats Uttar Pradesh because the CPI(M) is ruling here. He can come here and say whatever he wants,” he said, referring to Modi’s speech at Guruvayur in Kerala on Saturday.