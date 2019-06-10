Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Media bodies condemn arrest of Uttar Pradesh scribe

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 7:08 am IST

The Guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression, the statement said.

The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)
 The head of a private television news channel and its editor were arrested here Saturday for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Several media associations on Sunday condemned the arrest of a journalist, the editor and the head of a television channel over alleged objectionable content related to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the police action as an “authoritarian misuse of laws” and an effort to intimidate the press.

“As media-persons, it is our firm belief that journalists ought to conduct themselves responsibly, yet at the same time, we feel that criminal provisions of the defamation law should be taken off the statute books, given their repeated use against journalists and others,” said a statement collectively signed by the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Club of India (PCI), South Asian Women in the Media and Press Association. The Editors Guild of India also condemned the UP’s police action.

Journalist Prashant Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM. The editor and the head of a Noida-based television channel, Nation Live — Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla — were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government. “The police action is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws,” the Guild said in a statement.

The Guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression, the statement said.

The FIR is based on the journalist sharing on Twitter the video of a woman claiming a “relationship” with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, it said. The television channel had broadcast a video on the same issue, the Guild said.

“Whatever the accuracy of the woman’s claims, to register a case of criminal defamation against the journalists for sharing it on the social media and airing it on a television channel is a brazen misuse of law,” the Guild statement said. To give the police powers to arrest, provisions of Section 66 of the IT Act have also been added, it said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Expressing his deep anguish over the incident, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he has spoken to the superintendent of police of the district and asked him to take stern action against all those responsible.

Ruckus after girls ‘forced to dance nude’ in Assam

The cops arrested the accused from the spot and a case has been registered.

Odisha: Man kills nephew, arrested

According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that five persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district.

Centre advisory to West Bengal govt on violence

The region has been experiencing temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius for the last couple of weeks, causing water bodies in the belt to dry up.

Water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh causes mass migration

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham