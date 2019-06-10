Kathua case verdict likely today, security stepped up near court

'The court has reserved its judgment, which will be pronounced on June 10 at 10 am,’ official said.

New Delhi: With the verdict of the Kathua rape and murder case to be delivered on Monday, security has been put in place near the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

The Kathua rape and murder case, wherein an 8-year-old girl from the Bakarwal community in Kathua was raped and killed on January 10, 2018. The incident witnessed widespread protests across the country.

“The court has reserved its judgment, which will be pronounced on June 10 at 10 am,’’ Harminder Singh, the chief prosecuting officer of Jammu and Kashmir police’s crime branch said.

SSP Pathankot Vivek Sheel Soni said a three-tier security force was deployed in the city, especially around the court where the case was being heard.

The in-camera trial in the case was completed on June 3 after the defence concluded its arguments.

The chargesheet filed by J&K police crime branch on April 9 last year had claimed that the girl was kept in a temple, where after four days of being drugged and repeatedly raped, her body was dumped in a nearby forest.

Eight persons, included those who helped the accused in trying to omit proof, were held and booked under Sections 302, 376, 201 and 120 B of the IPC.

Charges of rape and murder were framed against seven of the eight accused in the case, with one of them pleading that he is a juvenile. The accused, if convicted, would face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment and a maximum of death penalty.