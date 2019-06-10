Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

'I celebrate eid today' says Kargil war veteran after HC granted bail

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 2:45 pm IST

High Court also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens.

 Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. (Photo: File)

Kamrup: Former army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday, was overwhelmed with emotion when he met his elder brother and family members at Kalanikah village today.

Sanaullah said that it was like an "Eid" for him now.

"It is like Eid for me. At the time of Eid I was not present but today I am with my family. I am very happy and I have full faith in justice," said Sanaullah.

He was granted bail on Friday by Gauhati High Court with a condition of Rs 20,000/- bail bond, two local sureties and his biometrics.

The High Court also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sanaullah was detained by police in May for failing to conform with the rules of NCR, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain.

He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service.

Tags: mohammed sanaullah, national register of citizens
