Centre advisory to West Bengal govt on violence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 10, 2019
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 7:03 am IST

The Central government expressed “deep concern” over continuing violence in West Bengal even after the general elections, an MHA official said.

 According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that five persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district.

New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday sent an advisory to West Bengal government expressing “deep concern” over continuing violence in the state.

In an advisory to the West Bengal government, the ministry of home affairs has also asked it to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. “The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” it said.

The Central government expressed “deep concern” over continuing violence in West Bengal even after the general elections, an MHA official said. It was “strongly advised” to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity, the advisory said. “It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty,” it said.

According to the MHA, the latest reports indicated that five persons were killed on Saturday in post-poll clashes in North 24 Parganas district. Earlier too, there have been reports of violence in which people lost lives in various parts of West Bengal, the official said.

