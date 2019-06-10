Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, All India

Can't verify if Pak closed terror camps, will continue our strict vigil: Gen Rawat

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 5:41 pm IST

Reports suggested that Pakistan Army shut down key terror infrastructure, including over a dozen training camps across the Line of Control.

The Army Chief was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army. (Photo: ANI)
 The Army Chief was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid claims that Pakistan has shut down terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said there was no way to verify this, adding that the Army would continue to maintain a strict vigil along the borders.

"There is now way to verify whether the Pakistan Army has closed the terrorist camps there (in PoK) or not. We will not take chances and continue to maintain a strict vigil along our borders," General Rawat told ANI when asked if the Army had any information about Pakistan having shut down its terrorist camps in PoK.

The Army Chief was speaking on the sidelines of a function where he met with over 140 children and teachers from Jammu and Kashmir who are on a multi-city tour organised by the Army.

Reports today suggested that the Pakistan Army shut down its key terror infrastructure, including over a dozen training camps across the Line of Control.

The development, the reports suggested, have taken place ahead of anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) plenary meeting next week where Pakistan faces the possibility of being blacklisted for non-compliance.

On the issue of infiltration attempts by Pakistan, top Army sources said there has not been any serious attempt by the Pakistan Army to push any terrorists from its side to India this summer.

However, the Indian Army is keeping a strict vigil on borders and prepared to foil any infiltration bid from across the borders.

Sources said Pakistan pulled back a part of its armoured columns from the Sialkot sector opposite the Jammu sector.

The forward deployments were made by the Pakistan Army after India carried out aerial strikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

India had also deployed armoured elements of its strike corps after the aerial attacks to guard against any Pakistani misadventure.

Tags: pakistan-occupied-kashmir, indian army, general bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

BJP submits memorandum to Gov over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

Three accomplices convicted for destruction of evidence have been handed over five years imprisonment.

3 prime accused in Kathua gangrape sentenced to life imprisonment

Rane chaired a meeting of the health department officials in Panaji to review their preparedness against the virus. (Photo: Twitter)

Don't worry, Kerala is safe: Goa govt appreciates state's effort to tackle Nipah

According to a senior officer of the agency, Mirza, who had appeared before CBI officials for interrogation on June 6, was called on Monday for another round of questioning in connection with the investigation. (Photo: File)

Narada tapes scam: IPS officer SMH Mirza appears before CBI

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

2

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

3

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

4

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro final design looks much better than Apple iPhone 11 Max

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham