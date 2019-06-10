Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah chairs meeting on internal security; NSA, Home Secy in attendance

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 2:08 pm IST

Naxal isnurgency, Kashmir, NRC are issues to be under discussion in the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)
 Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on internal security at Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here on Monday.

In the high-level meeting, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval who was reappointed to the post for five more years and given Cabinet rank in the second term of the NDA government, was also present in the meeting.

On Thursday also Shah had held a high-level meeting on with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba.

Shortly after taking the charge on June 1, Shah had held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

Tags: amit shah, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state. (Photo: ANI)

UP CM Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women

A delegation led by former DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit is also expected to take part in the meeting to discuss the problems that the capital is facing. (Photo: ANI)

Sheila Dikshit to meet Kejriwal to discuss issues in Delhi

'Giving ticket to a woman on whom there are serious charges related to the Malegaon bomb blast is an attempt to break the democracy,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Giving ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur an attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

2

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

3

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro final design looks much better than Apple iPhone 11 Max

5

Absolutely stunning Galaxy S10+ goes on sale but good luck buying one

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham