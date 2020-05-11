Sunday, May 10, 2020 | Last Update : 11:02 PM IST

47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

ISIS magazine tries to instigate Indian Muslims on CAA-NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : May 10, 2020, 8:33 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2020, 8:37 pm IST

Terror groups has steped up its India-specific propaganda in the past three months

Delhi's Jama Masjid
 Delhi's Jama Masjid

New Delhi: The terror group ISIS has stepped up its India-specific propaganda aimed at stoking a sense of injustice among Indian Muslims in the context of recent issues and instigating them to pick up weapons.

In the latest edition of its online magazine `Voice of Hind’, a magazine specifically aimed at Muslims in India, ISIS has tried to make a case out of the unrest over the  Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and highlighted the atrocities against Muslims by vigilante groups in recent months.

While ISIS has vast plans in South Asian region, it has thus far not had much influence in India except for a few stray individual cases of radicalization and formation of some modules, which were quickly busted by the security agencies. However, this is the first time that an online ISIS publication with specific focus on India has surfaced, for which an organization called Al-Qitaal Media Centre by Junudul Khilafaah al-Hind, identifying itself as a pro-ISIS group, has taken credit. The propaganda has been tracked by security agencies on various platforms like Rocket Chat, pdfhost, Internet Archive, Mediafire and Nextcloud.  

“Indian Muslims are the target audience for Voice of Hind magazine, of which there are currently three issues. The magazine attempts to appeal to Indian Muslims by trying to make a case for ISIS, comparing violence against Muslims in India to the losses suffered by ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and portraying Indian governmental policy as anti-Muslim. The magazine seeks to inculcate a sense of injustice that can be rectified through violence,” a researcher at the Counter Extremism Project which tracks extremists in South Asia told this newspaper.

The first two issues of Voice of Hind, released on February 24 and March 25, had focused on the Jammu & Kashmir issue and violence against Muslims in other parts of India.

The third issue of the magazine, uploaded on April 22, contains an article headlined ‘Call towards Tawheed and Jihad’ which states that recent constitutional changes in India are meant to deprive Muslims of their rights. It says the only purpose of the CAA was to make Muslims understand that things are working towards making India a Hindu nation.

“They (Hindus) wanted to show you the police are for them, the courts are for their benefit and they are only there to torture and persecute the Muslim community. Did the methods of voting and protests (anti-CAA) work for you? Have the courts and legislators (from) whom (you) seek help besides Allah done you any good,” the magazine asks. The pro-ISIS group encourages attacks using knives, axe, hammers, heavy objects, petrol bombs, choking through rope or belts or using vehicles as weapons to cause fatality.

Tags: isis india, voice of hind, indian muslims, isis propaganda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Migrants with their belongings walk along ISBT and Seelampur road to reach their native places, during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Congress demands setting up of multimodal agency to resolve migrant crisis

Representational image (PTI)

178 Indians from Malaysia reach Tiruchy, none test positive fo Covid-19

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh after toxic gas leak

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham