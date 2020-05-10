Sunday, May 10, 2020 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

63,420

3,344

Recovered

19,428

127

Deaths

2,109

8

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat77972091472 Delhi6923206973 Tamil Nadu6535182444 Rajasthan37412176107 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh198092545 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana116375130 Karnataka84740531 Jammu and Kashmir8363689 Haryana6952919 Bihar6293185 Kerala5064854 Odisha352683 Chandigarh169242 Jharkhand156783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand67461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh52353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1080 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published : May 10, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2020, 4:10 pm IST

A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
  Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus​ test before the​ test before they operate such flights, the sources said.

 "Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well," one of the sources said.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes, the second source said.

Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment.

A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks.

"These pilots had operated  cargo flights to China prior to April 20," the official said.

Tags: air india airlines, air india, coronavirus, coronavirus​ test, airline official
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh after toxic gas leak

Migrant labourers returning from other states seen in Prayagraj on May 10, 2020. (AP)

Central government mulls community-based coronavirus mapping

Delhi government asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members. (PTI Photo)

Send backqurantined Tablighi members to their homes: Delhi government

Representative Image. (DC Photo)

Truck carrying migrant workers overturns near MP, 5 labourers killed on spot

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham