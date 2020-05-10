60-yr-old Covid-19 patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

The senior citizen might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide

Mumbai: A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient committed suicide on Saturday at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

An official said that the senior citizen might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide. The deceased, a resident of Vikhroli was tested positive a week ago. A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on.

Talking to this newspaper, Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok, said “The incident took place in the afternoon at around 12.45 pm. The patient committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of pyjamas to an iron rod on the ninth floor of the hospital. He was declared dead after a medical analysis.”

As per forensic experts, an autopsy cannot be carried out on a Covid-19 patient's body as there are high chances of the disease getting transmitted.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, head of the forensic science department at civic-run Nair hospital, said, “After a detailed investigation, the police and the forensic team have certified that there is no foul play involved. Postmortem cannot be conducted in this case as there are 100 per cent chances of contracting Covid-19 infection to the doctors and the team performing autopsy.”

However, former dean of civic-run Sion hospital Dr Suleman merchant said, “Along with the treatment, these patients also need proper counselling. The fear of Covid-19 itself sounds very negative, the medicos, para medicos and other staff also need some good mind boosters to keep their spirit in active mode and happy. So that the patients feel cheerful and have the confidence of walking free from Covid-19.”