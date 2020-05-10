Sunday, May 10, 2020 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

63,420

3,344

Recovered

19,428

127

Deaths

2,109

8

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat77972091472 Delhi6923206973 Tamil Nadu6535182444 Rajasthan37412176107 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh198092545 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana116375130 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

60-yr-old Covid-19 patient kills self at Mumbai hospital

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANADARE
Published : May 10, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2020, 1:08 pm IST

The senior citizen might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide

Representative Image. (Social Media)
  Representative Image. (Social Media)

Mumbai: A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient committed suicide on Saturday at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. The patient was found to have hanged himself with his pajamas from a steel rod on the ninth-floor terrace of the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

An official said that the senior citizen might have been suffering from anxiety or depression after being diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to the suicide. The deceased, a resident of Vikhroli was tested positive a week ago. A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC police station and further probe was on.

Talking to this newspaper, Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok, said “The incident took place in the afternoon at around 12.45 pm. The patient committed suicide by hanging himself with the help of pyjamas to an iron rod on the ninth floor of the hospital. He was declared dead after a medical analysis.”

As per forensic experts, an autopsy cannot be carried out on a Covid-19 patient's body as there are high chances of the disease getting transmitted.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, head of the forensic science department at civic-run Nair hospital, said, “After a detailed investigation, the police and the forensic team have certified that there is no foul play involved. Postmortem cannot be conducted in this case as there are 100 per cent chances of contracting Covid-19 infection to the doctors and the team performing autopsy.”   

However, former dean of civic-run Sion hospital Dr Suleman merchant said, “Along with the treatment, these patients also need proper counselling. The fear of Covid-19 itself sounds very negative, the medicos, para medicos and other staff also need some good mind boosters to keep their spirit in active mode and happy. So that the patients feel cheerful and have the confidence of walking free from Covid-19.”

Tags: covid-19 patient, committed suicide, seven hills hospital, mumbai, coronavirus, depression
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From India

Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh after toxic gas leak

Migrant labourers returning from other states seen in Prayagraj on May 10, 2020. (AP)

Central government mulls community-based coronavirus mapping

Delhi government asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members. (PTI Photo)

Send backqurantined Tablighi members to their homes: Delhi government

Representative Image. (DC Photo)

Truck carrying migrant workers overturns near MP, 5 labourers killed on spot

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham