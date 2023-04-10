Monday, Apr 10, 2023 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Apr 2023  Sec 144 in Jamshedpur, internet suspended after arson over religious flag desecration
India, All India

Sec 144 in Jamshedpur, internet suspended after arson over religious flag desecration

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2023, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2023, 10:23 am IST

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides

A fire set by miscreants during a clash between two groups in Shastri Nagar area of Jamshedpur, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Section 144 has been imposed in the area by the authorities to maintain law and order. (PTI Photo)
 A fire set by miscreants during a clash between two groups in Shastri Nagar area of Jamshedpur, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Section 144 has been imposed in the area by the authorities to maintain law and order. (PTI Photo)

Jamshedpur: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in force at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, after alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials said.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob on Sunday evening, they said.

Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha, said.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted, leading to brick-batting from both sides.

A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

SSP Prabhat Kumar said adequate police force has been deployed at Shastrinagar to maintain law and order.

The situation is under control and the warring groups have been dispersed We have also taken a few persons into custody, he said.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace, and sought the cooperation of people to foil their plot. 

Tags: ram navami violence, section 144 in jamshedpur, internet ban in jamshedpur, jamshedpur violence
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram (PTI)

Nationwide drill in hospitals today and tomorrow to check COVID preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses party leaders and workers on the occasion of BJP 'Sthapna Diwas' (Foundation Day), in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

BJP's growth will rile Opposition: PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves from Surat District Court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction. (PTI Photo)

Rahul gets relief; Bail extended, 'sentence' paused till appeal on

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. (AP file photo)

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham