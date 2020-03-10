Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

India, All India

Disgruntled Scindia leaves Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 10, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2020, 12:37 pm IST

After days of remaining incommunicado to the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the Congress

Jyotiradtiya Scindia (PTI file photo)
 Jyotiradtiya Scindia (PTI file photo)

In a huge blow to the Congress party, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to the party high command after days of remaining incommunicado.

In his resignation letter, Scindia said, "Having been a primary member of Congress for the last 18 years, it is time for mew to move on. I'm tendering my resignation from the primary member of the INC and as you well know this is a pth that has been drawing itself out over the last year. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers, I believe now that i look ahead for a fresh start."

Speculation was rife after several Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Earlier reports said that BJP was trying  to poach Congress leaders  to topple  the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh even as BJP vehemently denied it.

Congress went all out to pacify Scindia

As crisis looms over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, party sources had earlier said that efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remained 'incommunicado'.

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.
Speculation was rife that the party high command was sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But now it appears the efforts did not bear any fruit.

Pilot is said to have reached out to Scindia in vain. The disgruntled Scindia is said to have not responded to his message, sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, “I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate.”

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh had said that Scindia could not be contacted.

“We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party,” he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, madhya pradesh, kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Latest From India

Randeep Surjewala, Congress leader (PTI)

Congress questions PM Modi on Yes Bank fiasco

S Jaishankar

Jaishankar in Srinagar, meets families of Indian students in Iran

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force before their departure from Hindan airbase for Tehran to airlift Indian citizens, in Hindan. PTI photo

IAF plane brings back 58 Indians from Covid19-hit Iran

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)

It seems Kamal Nath govt is falling: Shivraj Chouhan

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham