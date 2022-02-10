Supreme Court to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it.

Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country.

After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, We will see.

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday.