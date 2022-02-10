Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

  India   All India  10 Feb 2022  Supreme Court to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
India, All India

Supreme Court to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2022, 11:37 am IST

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would consider a submission seeking the listing of a plea for transferring a case on the hijab row from the Karnataka High Court to itself.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the high court is seized of the case and should be allowed to continue with the hearing and decide it.

 

Seeking transfer of the case and hearing by a nine-judge bench at the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said, The problem is that schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It's spreading across the country.

After being told by Sibal that he did not want any order and only listing of the plea, the CJI said, We will see.

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday. 

Tags: karnataka hijab contaversy, hijab ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo: PTI/File)

Kirit Somaiya urges MHA to review his security after series of attacks

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham