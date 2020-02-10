BSY hints at waiver of loans to farmers

Yediyurappa was in Hassan to attend a private function and said the waiver of farm loans is likely to help farmers.

HASSAN: Giving a broad hint about the state budget he will be presenting on March 5, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said though the financial condition of the state was not as expected, his forthcoming budget will strive to help farmers obtain facilities adding that a waiver of farm loans could also be on the cards.

Mr Yediyurappa was in Hassan to attend a private function and said the waiver of farm loans is likely to help farmers who have availed loans from Primary Land Development Banks (PLD), District Cooperative Central Banks and also from various cooperative institutions for purchase of tractors, tillers and other agricultural equipment.

“For many years, farmers have taken loans for purchase of agricultural equipment and are under pressure to repay interest for the loans availed. We have discussed waiver of both mid-term and long term loans and the loan waiver will run into around ` 500 crore. This will be the first such step in the history of the state wherein mid-term and long term loans of farmers will be eligible for the benefit,” said Mr Yediyurappa.

Likewise, the state government has decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy by `200 per quintal for procurement, chief minister Yediyurappa said, adding that his government is committed to the welfare of farmers.