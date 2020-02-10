Monday, Feb 10, 2020 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MLA demands separate Vindhyachal, stirs row

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 10, 2020, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2020, 1:15 am IST

He said development of the region could be ensured if it was made a separate state.

Narayan Tripathy
 Narayan Tripathy

Bhopal: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathy, who had taken his party by surprise by backing a bill tabled by the treasury bench in the state Assembly recently, on Sunday stirred a political row by demanding a separate Vindhyachal state, carved out Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘rebel’ BJP legislator told reporters that Vindhyachal region in Madhya Pradesh has been neglected by successive governments in the state leading to backwardness of the area.

He said development of the region could be ensured if it was made a separate state.

“Chhattisgarh, carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, was a backward region when it was part of undivided MP. Chhattisgarh has witnessed development in all fields after it was made a separate state”, he said.

He was talking to reporters on the sideline of a meeting of Vindhyachal council in which he took part.

Mr Tripathy said he would place his demand in the ensuing Budget Session and also write letters to chief minister Kamal Nath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw their attention to the demand.

“I would appeal to leaders of all political parties from Vindhyachal to join a common platform to demand for separate state of Vindhyachal and build a movement for it”, he added.

State ministers P.C. Sharma and Kamlesh Patel besides senior BJP leader and former minister Viswas Sarang also attended the meeting.

Mr Patel however slammed Mr Tripathy for demanding a separate Vindhyachal state saying that the region has witnessed development along with other areas of the state.

He dismissed the charges that Vindhyachal has been neglected by successive government in the state, saying “There is absolutely no basis in the allegation”. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP however refused to react to Mr Tripathy’s demand.

Tags: narayan tripathy

Latest From India

Bhavana Reddy

Bhavana Reddy shines in signature item of father

People carry an injured woman to a hospital after a passenger bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line Ganjam district’s Golanthara area in Odisha on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

10 die as bus comes into contact with power cable

B.S. Yediyurappa (Photo: Asian Age)

BSY hints at waiver of loans to farmers

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Omar preached radicalism: PSA dossier

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham