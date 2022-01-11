Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

  India   All India  10 Jan 2022  Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19
India, All India

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 10, 2022, 11:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2022, 11:05 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and BJP president J.P. Nadda also tested positive

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. In addition to the defence minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and BJP president J.P. Nadda also tested positive.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

 

Bihar Chief Minister’s office announced, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently staying at home in isolation on the advice of his doctors. He has urged the people of the state to take precautions and stay safe.”

Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advice of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

 

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, covid-19 positive, bihar cm nitish kumar, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Health workers interact with each other inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall, turned into a COVID-19 care facility, during the third wave in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Third wave will have sharp rise in Jan end, but sharp decline in mid-March: Expert

Workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham wearing jute slippers sent by PM Modi (ANI)

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

Farmers stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Security breach: Supreme Court stays ongoing inquiries, proposes to set up panel

Goa minister Michael Lobo (ANI)

Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister, quits BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham