New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. In addition to the defence minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and BJP president J.P. Nadda also tested positive.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Bihar Chief Minister’s office announced, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently staying at home in isolation on the advice of his doctors. He has urged the people of the state to take precautions and stay safe.”

Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advice of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.