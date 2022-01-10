Supreme Court to hear PIL on alleged hate speeches made at Haridwar's 'Dharam Sansad'

Monday, Jan 10, 2022 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal

Dharam Sansad was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19. (Photo: Screengrab/File)
 Dharam Sansad was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16 to 19. (Photo: Screengrab/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a PIL seeking action against those who made hate speeches during the recent 'Dharam Sansad' held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite registration of FIR.

 

I have moved this PIL in respect of what happened in Dharam Sansad in Haridwar on December 17, and 19th. We are living in difficult times where slogan in country has changed from Satyamev Jayate',, Sibal said.

Alright , we will take up the matter, the CJI said.

