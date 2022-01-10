Monday, Jan 10, 2022 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

Security breach: Supreme Court stays ongoing inquiries, proposes to set up panel

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2022, 1:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2022, 1:00 pm IST

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation seeking thorough investigation into security breach to PM Modi's convoy in Punjab

Farmers stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Farmers stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the ongoing inquiries by two separate panels of the Centre and the Punjab government into the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab, and said that it will set up a committee headed by a former apex court judge to probe it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel to which the DGP Chandigarh, IG of NIA and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC may be part.

 

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

