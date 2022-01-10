Monday, Jan 10, 2022 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Jan 2022  PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
India, All India

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

ANI
Published : Jan 10, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2022, 1:18 pm IST

PM recently found out that most people working at Vishwanath Dham had to work barefoot because leather or rubber slippers are forbidden

Workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham wearing jute slippers sent by PM Modi (ANI)
 Workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham wearing jute slippers sent by PM Modi (ANI)

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, sources in the government informed on Monday.

According to governments sources, PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues and developments in Varanasi.

 

They stated that the Prime Minister recently found out that most people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham had to work barefoot because it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises.

These include priests, people performing Seva, security guards, sanitation workers and other workers in the temple.

Sources said he immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent these over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi.

 

Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

Tags: kashi vishwanath dham, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

Latest From India

Health workers interact with each other inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall, turned into a COVID-19 care facility, during the third wave in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Third wave will have sharp rise in Jan end, but sharp decline in mid-March: Expert

Farmers stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Security breach: Supreme Court stays ongoing inquiries, proposes to set up panel

Goa minister Michael Lobo (ANI)

Michael Lobo resigns as Goa minister, quits BJP

Farmers stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab seeks court-monitored probe into PM's security breach case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham